Brandon Crawford Placed on 10-Day DL with Groin Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right groin strain.

The move is retroactive to April 26, meaning he'll be eligible to return in a week. Crawford, 30, has not played since Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants had placed him on bereavement leave to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law.

"It tightened up on me," Crawford told reporters. "I've never had anything like that before. I didn't feel a pop or anything like that, so from what I hear, that's good news."

A two-time reigning Gold Glove winner, Crawford is hitting .263/.284/.434 with two home runs and eight runs batted in this season.