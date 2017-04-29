Brandon Crawford Placed on 10-Day DL with Groin Injury

Brandon Crawford Placed on 10-Day DL with Groin InjuryApril 29, 2017
The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right groin strain.
The move is retroactive to April 26, meaning he'll be eligible to return in a week. Crawford, 30, has not played since Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants had placed him on bereavement leave to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law.
"It tightened up on me," Crawford told reporters. "I've never had anything like that before. I didn't feel a pop or anything like that, so from what I hear, that's good news."
A two-time reigning Gold Glove winner, Crawford is hitting .263/.284/.434 with two home runs and eight runs batted in this season.
Christian Arroyo, who made his MLB debut April 24, has been playing some shortstop in Crawford's absence. He has two home runs and has driven in four runs in five games, including a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning Friday night against the San Diego Padres.