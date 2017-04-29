Stevie Tu'ikolovatu NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Bucs' Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'1 1/8" 331 lbs 5.23s 33" 10 1/4" 7.88s

POSITIVES

A one-year starter at USC, Stevie Tu'ikolovatu was a graduate transfer from Utah who had a solid showing in his senior year. The 25-year-old is not your typical rookie. He is 6'1" and 331 pounds and packs a punch. Able to use his hands well and shed blockers while keeping his head on a swivel,Tu'ikolovatu plays with a low center of gravity that makes it difficult to move him off point as he anchors in and drives blockers. Tu'ikolovatu will get picked up by a team looking for depth at nose tackle late in the draft.

NEGATIVES

Stamina was a concern, as he played too high when tired. Even though Tu'ikolovatu is not tall, he tends to play tall. He absorbs blockers too often when he could easily shed them and has limited versatility. He saw time as an edge-rusher for the Trojans but lacks the tools to do the same in the NFL. Because of his age and size and weight concerns, Tu'ikolovatu is a late-round project who will only fit in a 3-4 scheme.

PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Carrethers, Los Angeles Chargers

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)