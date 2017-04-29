Treyvon Hester NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

David Richard/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 3/8" 300 lbs INJ 32" 9 3/4" INJ

POSITIVES

A four-year starter at Toledo, Treyvon Hester projects well as a 3-technique pass-rusher in a 40 front. He is a worker with a high motor and the quickness and football IQ to make plays and hold down blockers at the line. Hester has been a productive player, notching 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He was a team captain in 2016 and coaches privately raved about his progress as a player and leader. Hester has enough quickness and strength to carve out a role as an interior rotational player in a 4-3 defense.

NEGATIVES

Hester will turn 25 years old in September of his rookie season. His 2016 season was cut short when he tore his labrum in October; he underwent surgery in December. Hester has short arms and an average wingspan. He's a short, stout player and plays with poor pad height and a lazy get-off. He's struggled to maintain his playing weight in the past and had to lose 20 pounds before the 2016 season. Because of his shoulder injury, he wasn't able to work out in predraft drills.

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Purcell, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.