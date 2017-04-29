Joey Ivie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3" 300 lbs 5.10s 32 1/2" 9 5/8" 8.05s

POSITIVES

A one-year starter at Florida, Joey Ivie looks and moves like an NFL defensive tackle. He has a good frame and strength and has been a versatile mover along the line, playing both nose tackle and in gaps. Coaches we spoke to loved Ivie and said he was the leader of a defensive line room filled with serious talent and personality. He's a hustler who flashes the hand use to knife through blocks and the strength to play against the run with power.

NEGATIVES

Ivie never put it all together at Florida after being a highly touted prep recruit. His sack production (seven) was poor over the course of his four seasons, and he was never a full-time player, with just 16 starts under his belt. Ivie's film is inconsistent, and he struggles to string together solid plays. He looks the part but doesn't play the part. The lack of production and starting experience make Ivie a project as an undrafted free agent.

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Love, Carolina Panthers

FINAL GRADE: 4.99/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

