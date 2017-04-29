Isaac Rochell NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'4 1/2" 280 lbs 4.89s 32 3/4 9 3/4 INJ

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Isaac Rochell lined up on the edge of the Fighting Irish defensive line and has the size to project as an end in either a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme. Rochell was a team captain in 2016 and has the size, length and strength to project as a strong-side end. He will walk back blockers when he gets his hands on them and has a high motor. He has become a smart assignment football player who doesn't make flashy plays but is a reliable role player. Rochell is versatile enough to play up and down the line but is a clean projection as a 5-technique end.

NEGATIVES

Head coach Brian Kelly told reporters in a preseason news conference that Rochell had back issues early in his career that affected his play. Rochell started 37 games at Notre Dame but had just 4.5 sacks in that time. He plays with poor balance, body lean and leverage, which points to a stiff core and tight hips. He wasn't able to run shuttle drills at the combine because of a hamstring injury and was held out of Notre Dame's pro day.

PRO COMPARISON: Jack Crawford, Atlanta Falcons

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)