Leon McQuay III NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'1" 192 lbs N/A N/A N/A

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at USC (sophomore, senior seasons), Leon McQuay III is a classic height-weight-speed player. He has a long, lean build, and in 2016, he flashed under new head coach Clay Helton's leadership with two picks and seven passes defensed. McQuay could be just starting to scratch the surface of his talent. He has the side-to-side ability from the deep safety position to make plays outside the college hash marks. He's physically developed and has the explosive qualities to create NFL-level range. McQuay is a project, but the payoff could be huge as a nickel defender.

NEGATIVES

McQuay was benched several times at USC and never seemed to reach his potential as a former top high school recruit. The team adding him will need to be patient in developing his mental tools on the field. He's a late reactor who succeeded this past season primarily with athleticism. He hasn't shown the technique to get into position against tight ends in man coverage and quickly loses leverage down the field. McQuay is more of a nickel or third safety with some special teams value. A hamstring injury kept him from doing any lower-body work at his pro day.



PRO COMPARISON: Maurice Canady, Baltimore Ravens

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

