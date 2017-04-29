    Corey Levin NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

    Tennessee Chattanooga offensive lineman Corey Levin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press
    Pro Day Results
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size
    6'4"307 lbs5.16s33 ½"10 "

     

    POSITIVES

    A four-year starter who played both left tackle and left guard at UT-Chattanooga, Corey Levin has ideal measurables at 6'4" and 307 pounds. He tested well athletically at the combine, showing the kind of numbers NFL scouts want across the board. With 33 ½-inch arms and 10 ⅞-inch hands, Levin passes muster. His ability to play both guard and tackle will immediately add to his value as a pro. Levin projects well as a swing tackle but could be a third guard too. He uses his hands well and is tough at the point of attack in the run game. As a pass protector, Levin has a nasty streak and will dump defenders.

     

    NEGATIVES

    Poor body control shows up often on Levin's film. When asked to play against higher competition, he didn't show the reach or strength to control pro-style defensive linemen. In space he can be unbalanced and struggle to play smooth football. When defenders get inside Levin's frame, he's subject to being moved around and beaten with a strong second move. His technique, especially in his stance and base play, can be improved with NFL coaching that could allow him to get in a lineup sooner. 

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Evan Boehm, Arizona Cardinals

    FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

     

