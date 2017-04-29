Corey Levin NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'4" 307 lbs 5.16s 33 ½ " 10 ⅞ "

POSITIVES

A four-year starter who played both left tackle and left guard at UT-Chattanooga, Corey Levin has ideal measurables at 6'4" and 307 pounds. He tested well athletically at the combine, showing the kind of numbers NFL scouts want across the board. With 33 ½-inch arms and 10 ⅞-inch hands, Levin passes muster. His ability to play both guard and tackle will immediately add to his value as a pro. Levin projects well as a swing tackle but could be a third guard too. He uses his hands well and is tough at the point of attack in the run game. As a pass protector, Levin has a nasty streak and will dump defenders.

NEGATIVES

Poor body control shows up often on Levin's film. When asked to play against higher competition, he didn't show the reach or strength to control pro-style defensive linemen. In space he can be unbalanced and struggle to play smooth football. When defenders get inside Levin's frame, he's subject to being moved around and beaten with a strong second move. His technique, especially in his stance and base play, can be improved with NFL coaching that could allow him to get in a lineup sooner.

PRO COMPARISON: Evan Boehm, Arizona Cardinals

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)