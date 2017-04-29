Brad Kaaya NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Combine Results Height Weight 40 Time Hand Size 3-Cone 6'4" 214 lbs N/A 9 3/4" N/A

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Miami, Kaaya took over the job as a true freshman and is one of the few pro-style quarterbacks in the draft class. Under Mark Richt in 2016, he improved despite playing behind a leaky offensive line and in a new system. Kaaya’s football IQ is off-the-charts good. He understands concepts, coverages and blocking assignments. In his pre-combine training, Kaaya was able to get healthy, add weight and work on the lower-body fundamentals that caused issues in his play. You won’t see huge velocity from Kaaya, but he throws with enough power and can zip the ball in tight spots when needed. His downfield throwing is pretty, and the touch on passes he shows in spots is some of the best in the class. Consistency will be big for him, but Kaaya has the tools to be a future NFL starter.

NEGATIVES

Kaaya picked up some bad habits mechanically. He has a tendency to throw off his back foot while fading away from the line of scrimmage. Without having a top arm, this can cause his accuracy to suffer. Throwing across the field and to intermediate zones, Kaaya has been inconsistent and must improve his lower-body mechanics when there’s a defender in his face. Kaaya can get robotic in his movements and reads and doesn’t appear to be a great improviser on the field. It won’t be a surprise if NFL teams try to get the long, lean Kaaya to bulk up to the 225-pound range.



FINAL GRADE: 6.25/9.00 (Round 3—Future Starter)