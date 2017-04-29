Robert Davis NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 3/4" 219 lbs 4.44s 33" 9 5/8" 6.82s

POSITIVES

Robert Davis the athlete is incredible. He blew up the combine and showed that his career yards-per-reception average of 15.3 was no mere coincidence. At 6'2 ¾" and 219 pounds, Davis ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. He had a 41-inch vertical jump and a 136-inch broad jump, which tested in the 95th and 98th percentile, respectively. When you watch Davis play, he shows off his long speed, kicking it into second gear to get separation deep. He can use his body and jumping ability to box out and outjump defenders. He is hard to tackle in the open field and creates big plays after the catch. He has strong hands, only dropping three passes on the season, and shows the ability to make spectacular catches. While his level of competition will raise a question, he did play well versus both Oregon and Wisconsin. Versus Oregon in 2015 he had three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, and against Wisconsin last year he had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Davis also showed versatility, playing both in the slot and outside. He will have teams excited with his athleticism, and he has the production and skill set to back it up.

NEGATIVES

Davis is undoubtedly an explosive athlete, with great size and speed. However, he doesn’t have the quickest feet, and he can struggle to get separation on short and intermediate routes. He needs to be crisper in his routes and show better footwork at the line of scrimmage. He can struggle with press coverage and be forced to the sideline too often. He is slow off the line of scrimmage and doesn’t separate until his long speed kicks in on routes. While he played well versus Oregon and Wisconsin, his competition level was lacking in the Sun Belt. He will need to improve at the line of scrimmage to have a chance to show off his explosiveness versus NFL corners.

PRO COMPARISON: Brian Quick, Washington Redskins

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)