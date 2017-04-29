Jeremiah Ledbetter NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3 1/8" 280 lbs 4.78s 34 1/4" 10" 7.55s

POSITIVES

The son and cousin of NFL draftees, Jeremiah Ledbetter was a two-year starter at Arkansas after he spent three seasons at Hutchinson Community College. Ledbetter has the size and length of a strong-side defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. He uses his hands well and understands how to create separation with his arms to keep blockers off his frame. Ledbetter was used at both end and tackle at Arkansas and has some value to move up and down the line. Ledbetter is a better athlete than his testing numbers suggest. He moves well and has shown lower-body explosion and upper-body power. Ledbetter is still scratching the surface of his ability and started to come into his own as a versatile lineman in 2016.

NEGATIVES

Ledbetter has a tweener body and isn't a natural fit at defensive end or defensive tackle. He may be a scheme-specific player. He lacks the ability to beat blockers with first-step speed and isn't a gap-shooter. He's an effort blocker who will have to learn secondary pass-rushing tools to beat NFL blockers. Ledbetter is not the kind of player who has the strength to beat double-teams, and he hasn't shown the body control, balance or quickness to be a consistent penetrator. He's a mid-round prospect with upside, but since it's going to be tough to find a fit for him, that may limit which teams have him on their draft boards.

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Zettel, Detroit Lions

FINAL GRADE: 5.90/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)