De'Angelo Henderson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'7 1/2" 208 lbs 4.48s N/A N/A 7.26

POSITIVES

De'Angelo Henderson is small and compact at 5'7" and 208 pounds, built low to the ground and difficult to tackle. He has good speed, running a 4.48 40-yard dash, with lateral quickness to match. He was highly productive at the FCS level, rushing for 4,635 yards, and scoring 58 touchdowns on the ground. With his lower center of gravity, Henderson works well between the tackles. He shows good vision and has good leg drive to pick up hidden yardage. He is most comfortable on the edge and in the open field, making defenders miss and exploding for big plays. He also can catch the ball out of the backfield, snagging 97 passes in his career. Out of the backfield, he will create matchup issues for linebackers with his quickness and ability to break them down in space. He has a good catch radius and soft hands and is able to catch the ball away from his body despite his small stature.

NEGATIVES

The first question regarding Henderson will be the step up in competition going from an FCS school to the NFL. Henderson flashes potential between the tackles and has the build to be successful there, but his patience needs to improve. Too often, he bounces outside and looks for the big play. He has receiving ability but will need to improve his pass blocking in order to play on third downs. Given his smaller size, teams may question his durability since he comes into the NFL having touched the ball over 800 times in his career.

PRO COMPARISON: Branden Oliver, Los Angles Chargers

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

