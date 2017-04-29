Pita Taumoepenu NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'1 1/4" 243 lbs 4.67 32 3/8" 6.98s



POSITIVES

Pita Taumoepenu started just seven games in college but was an impressive role player before the 2016 season. He has lined up at both defensive end and linebacker, and he showed the first-step quickness to make plays at each position. Taumoepenu is able to stun blockers with his quickness and can get a jump to make plays in the backfield. He has the balance and body control to be effective on the move. Taumoepenu has some upside as a pass-rusher in passing situations thanks to his quickness and burst. He's a high-motor player with excellent character.

NEGATIVES

A lack of size and length will cause Taumoepenu to slide to linebacker in the NFL, but he could still see time as a situational rusher. He doesn't have the base strength to be an anchor in the run game on the defensive line. Taumoepenu has a bit of a 'tweener body without the skill set to play linebacker right away. He cannot beat blockers with length, and he struggles to come off once he's locked up. Taumoepenu is a developmental player who will need to dive into a special teams role while learning the game and likely transitioning to linebacker full time.



PRO COMPARISON: Jonathan Freeny, New England Patriots

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)