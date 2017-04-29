Johnny Manziel Says Top Pick in Draft Myles Garrett Will 'Do Wonders' for Browns

Johnny Manziel Says Top Pick in Draft Myles Garrett Will 'Do Wonders' for BrownsApril 29, 2017
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Johnny Manziel approves of the Cleveland Browns' top pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
When TMZ asked the former first-round pick about Myles Garrett, Manziel said, "He'll do wonders for the team."
"First No. 1 pick from Texas A&M ever, so I'm happy for him," he added.
