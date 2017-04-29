    Johnny Manziel Says Top Pick in Draft Myles Garrett Will 'Do Wonders' for Browns

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    Dec 6, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Johnny Manziel approves of the Cleveland Browns' top pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

    When TMZ asked the former first-round pick about Myles Garrett, Manziel said, "He'll do wonders for the team."

    "First No. 1 pick from Texas A&M ever, so I'm happy for him," he added.


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.