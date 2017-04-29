Jalen Myrick NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'10" 200 lbs 4.28s 31 ⅝ " 8 ¾" 7.06s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Minnesota, Jalen Myrick wowed scouts with his 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He has the quickness in space to match speed with receivers but can also run through transitions with underneath routes. Myrick has a big vertical jump seen both on film and in tests (37 ½").

As a kick returner, Myrick has the game-changing speed to break things open. He can be explosive in coverage, allowing him to play in a man or zone scheme. Given his thick frame and his freakish speed, he's a solid projection as an inside cornerback. Overall, Myrick can be a solid No. 3 or 4 cornerback and has shown value as a return man. That combination makes him a safe bet on Day 3.

NEGATIVES

Myrick never showed the ball skills of an elite cornerback and grabbed just five picks in college. He only started in one full season (2016) and flashed more than he sustained his talent. A short player with short arms and small hands, Myrick isn't a fit on the outside of a defense. He's reliant on his speed and hasn’t developed great coverage instincts. A lack of size keeps him from helping much as a tackler.



PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Arrington, Baltimore Ravens

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)

