Zane Gonzalez NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

POSITIVES

A four-year starter, Zane Gonzalez is the best specialist in the 2017 draft class. Former NFL kicker Jay Feely told us he liked Gonzalez more than 2016 second-rounder Roberto Aguayo, citing his accuracy over 50 yards. On his nine attempts over 50 yards in 2016, Gonzalez hit seven of them. He added size and strength before the 2016 season, and it showed as he hit on 23 of 25 kicks. He is also a talented kickoff specialist, drilling those for an average of 69 yards in his last two seasons. Gonzalez was a unanimous All-American and the Lou Groza Award winner.

NEGATIVES

Gonzalez was 0-of-3 on kicks over 50 yards in 2015 and didn't show great distance accuracy going back to his sophomore season. In 2015 he was just 40 percent on kicks over 40 yards. A kicking coach we spoke to said their only concern was that Gonzalez doesn't have great hang time on kickoffs, which can result in big returns from NFL returners.

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

FINAL GRADE: 5.90/9.00 (Round 4)

