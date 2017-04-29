Adam Bisnowaty NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Combine Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'6" 304 lbs 5.23s 33 ⅞ " 11 ⅜ "

POSITIVES

A two-time first-team All-ACC selection at tackle, Adam Bisnowaty is a massive man with four years of starting experience under his belt. In 2016, Bisnowaty allowed just one sack and was consistent in his angles, his timing and his aggressiveness. He plays with an admirable mean streak and finishes blocks with power.

Bisnowaty has shown impressive instincts and patience for recognizing and picking up stunts, blitzes and delays. He's a seasoned pro, and defenses won't fool him. His best asset other than experience is his power. He has a strong right-handed punch and will stick defenders on the edge with a stiff left too. His punch is quick and has shown good accuracy for landing in the chest of pass-rushers. When he's balanced and on time, Bisnowaty can shut down bull-rushers with his base.

NEGATIVES

Bisnowaty will turn 24 late in his rookie season, which is worth noting. Injuries are a nagging concern for him, as he missed action three times—once with a back injury. Bisnowaty isn't an agile, flexible blocker. He's a waist-bender with poor leverage and pad height at times. Even though he's only 304 pounds, he plays like a much heavier athlete. His hips and his feet won't wow you with quickness or bend. Because of this, he's unlikely to play on the left side of an NFL offensive line. With average length (33 ⅞" arms) and poor agility, Bisnowaty has limited upside as a blocker.



PRO COMPARISON: Ben Ijalana, New York Jets

FINAL GRADE: 5.75/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)