Washington Redskins Leave NFL Draft as Big Winners After Shaky Offseason

Elsa/Getty Images

It hasn't been a good offseason for the Washington Redskins. After blowing a chance to advance to the playoffs for the second straight season in Week 17 last year, the Redskins suffered a series of indignities.

There were the reports that franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins wanted out of D.C.

The ugly parting of ways between the team and general manager Scot McCloughan.

And a free-agency period that saw the Redskins become the first team in NFL history to lose a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers from the prior campaign.

In short, Washington entered the 2017 NFL draft badly needing to stop the bleeding. To get the offseason equivalent of the win that stops a four-game skid and saves a season.

Well, the Redskins got that win. The team's solid showing in Philadelphia might not have solved all that ails them, but Washington added talent, filled needs and appears to have gotten back on track.

The draft started out like Christmas morning for Washington—with a gift under the tree.

And what a gift it was. Leading up to the draft, many pundits considered Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen a top-10 prospect. Dane Brugler and Rob Rang of CBS Sports slotted the 6'3", 286-pounder fourth overall. Bleacher Report's own Michael Felder stated on B/R's Facebook Live draft coverage that he had Allen three spots higher—at No. 1.

Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL Scouting No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett Browns Draft QB DeShone Kizer with No. 52 Pick Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Insider Buzz: NFL Teams Have 'Significant' Concerns Over Terrelle Pryor in Free Agency Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

However, presumably due to concerns about Allen's surgically repaired shoulders, the big man wasn't a top-five pick. Or even a top-10 pick. He fell all the way into Washington's lap at 17.

And with him fell the best value pick of the entire draft in the opinion of Charley Casserly of the NFL Network:

It isn't just that Allen is a wildly talented and productive lineman equally adept at stuffing the run and collapsing the pocket. It isn't just that he can play end for Washington in base sets and then kick inside to make quarterbacks cry in passing situations.

It's that with Chris Baker's departure, that spot was one of the Redskins' biggest needs entering this draft.

Um, Chris who?

Frankly, if Washington drafted Allen, three punters, two nacho vendors and a parking lot attendant, their draft haul would rate a B-minus. But Bruce Allen was just getting started.

The Redskins went the Crimson Tide route again in Round 2, settling on outside linebacker Ryan Anderson at No. 49. The 6'2", 253-pound Anderson, who tallied 61 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2016, wasn't shy about sharing his plans for his new home with Brian McNally of CBS Washington:

I’m a playmaker, man. I’m a game changer. I’m a good teammate, man. I’m a good dude to have in the locker room. I’m the ultimate football player, man. I’m not a Combine warrior, I’m not a workout warrior, I’m a football player. At the end of the day, that’s what it boils down to. It boils down to ‘See ball, get ball’ and striking the man in front of you. That’s what I bring to the table. Right now I’m working to set my own mold, to break that mold. I’m going to be the best outside linebacker in the game. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to be the best Ryan Anderson I can be.

Combining Allen and Anderson with holdovers Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy gives Washington the makings of both an improved run defense and a fearsome pass rush.

But wait, there's more!

In Round 3, the Redskins were able to land a first-round talent. UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau has the size (6'0"), speed (4.35-second 40 time) and ball skills NFL scouts drool over. But a torn pectoral muscle at his pro day precipitated a dip into Day 2.

As Redskins beat reporter Lake Lewis tweeted, Moreau is expected to be ready at or near the beginning of the regular season. And he intends to show that the teams who passed on him made a mistake:

The NFL Network's Mike Mayock believes the Moreau pick, like Allen, was draft-day larceny. "I love this pick," Mayock said. "I had him as a first-round corner before he tore his pec bench-pressing at his pro day. He's got speed, length and ball skills. He just needs to be more consistently physical and needs more snaps to understand the game a bit better."

Added to a secondary that includes veterans Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland and youngster Kendall Fuller, the Redskins would appear to have that which every team in the league craves like a Philly cheesesteak with the whiz...

Depth in the defensive backfield.

The Redskins didn't forsake the offense either, just in case you were wondering.

Admit it, you were wondering—just like you were wondering what the heck "the whiz" is.

True Philly cheesesteaks have Cheez Whiz on them, not provolone.

In the fourth round, Washington snagged one of the more underrated tailbacks in the 2017 draft. Oklahoma's Samaje Perine toiled in the shadow of Joe Mixon, and it's true the 5'11", 233-pounder doesn't have Mixon's speed or explosiveness.

However, Perine also doesn't have Mixon's character red flags, and the hard-nosed, physical downhill grinder also has one thing Mixon most assuredly does not: the NCAA's single-game rushing record.

is 427 yards in one game a lot? It sounds like a lot.

I can't sit here and tell you that Perine will be the lead back in Washington in 2017. I also can't tell you he won't be. At worst, he'll provide Washington with a more physical pounder for short-yardage and clock-killing situations. At best, he'll rise to the top of a muddied cadre of backs in D.C.

To be fair, it wasn't all pretty. Later in Round 4, the Redskins added Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson, a banged-up size/speed prospect whose tape isn't nearly as impressive as his measurables.

The tape does not lie, folks.

However, that was really Washington's only reach of the draft. In Round 5, they added depth behind Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis with Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. Round 6 brought a versatile offensive lineman in Wyoming's Chase Roullier and wide receiver depth in small-school standout Robert Davis of Georgia State.

The Redskins closed things out in the final round with even more depth in the secondary, choosing Louisville safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and Auburn cornerback Josh Holsey.

Now, there's no guarantee that any of these players, from Allen right on down the line, will live up to expectations. And the 2017 draft didn't solve all of Washington's problems. There's still the matter of Cousins' long-term contract status, and even with the addition of Terrelle Pryor in free agency, it remains to be seen what impact losing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson will have on the receiving corps.

But the Redskins look to have made big strides in the front seven (their most glaring need) and secondary while shoring up an iffy backfield—all while getting a couple of significant values along the way.

Perhaps most importantly, the Redskins flipped the narrative surrounding the team. A month ago the talk was all about free-agent departures, front office discord and an unhappy signal-caller. Now the pessimism born of that brouhaha has swung to optimism after arguably the best draft of any team in the NFC East.

And that's the most welcome change in the nation's capital this side of Congress actually accomplishing something.

Hey, anything's possible, right?