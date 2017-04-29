Vincent Taylor NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 5/8" 304 lbs 5.07s 34 3/8" 10 1/8" 7.58s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Oklahoma State, Vincent Taylor has a gigantic frame. He's a brick wall in the middle of the defensive line. Taylor is rarely moved and can hold the point of the attack. He forces teams to run away from him and fights like hell on rare pass-rush attempts. He blocked four kicks in 2016, which tied for the FBS lead, and will be an instant special teams contributor. Taylor plays hard and could be an excellent two-down defender at the next level. His sack production in the last two years was good (15.5 sacks), and he has the length and quickness to be a starter. Taylor has upside that is worth developing, which boosts his draft stock.

NEGATIVES

Taylor was on the field for only 54 percent of his team's defensive snaps in 2016, per PFF College, and wasn't a three-down player. His lack of stamina could lead to a rotational role rather than a full-time one. Taylor has limited pass-rush moves and relies on power to beat blockers. He's a below-average athlete who uses his strength to win and must be coached on tools and technique. Taylor's awareness needs work, but it could improve with more snaps.

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Hardison, Cincinnati Bengals

FINAL GRADE: 5.80/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)