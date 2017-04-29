    Vincent Taylor NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl college football game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    Bill Feig/Associated Press
    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'2 5/8"304 lbs5.07s34 3/8"10 1/8"7.58s

     

    POSITIVES

    A two-year starter at Oklahoma State, Vincent Taylor has a gigantic frame. He's a brick wall in the middle of the defensive line. Taylor is rarely moved and can hold the point of the attack. He forces teams to run away from him and fights like hell on rare pass-rush attempts. He blocked four kicks in 2016, which tied for the FBS lead, and will be an instant special teams contributor. Taylor plays hard and could be an excellent two-down defender at the next level. His sack production in the last two years was good (15.5 sacks), and he has the length and quickness to be a starter. Taylor has upside that is worth developing, which boosts his draft stock. 

              

    NEGATIVES

    Taylor was on the field for only 54 percent of his team's defensive snaps in 2016, per PFF College, and wasn't a three-down player. His lack of stamina could lead to a rotational role rather than a full-time one. Taylor has limited pass-rush moves and relies on power to beat blockers. He's a below-average athlete who uses his strength to win and must be coached on tools and technique. Taylor's awareness needs work, but it could improve with more snaps.

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Hardison, Cincinnati Bengals

    FINAL GRADE: 5.80/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

     

