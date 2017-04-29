Elijah Qualls NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0 5/8" 313 lbs 5.13s 30 5/8" 9 3/8" 7.65s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Washington, Elijah Qualls is a classic nose tackle with surprising pass-rush production (7.5 sacks) in that time. Qualls was a high school wrestler, and it shows on tape. He has awesome leverage and can dominate at the point of attack when asked to drop an anchor. Qualls excels in the run game and can lock up centers and guards who try to get to his linebackers. He's a brick wall in the middle of the field. He's strong with the lower-body strength to root into the ground. Qualls wasn't asked to be much of a pass-rusher, but his quickness on film points to an ability to shoot gaps and make some backfield plays.

NEGATIVES

Qualls is short-armed and struggles to reach and lock out blockers. He's not a stack-and-shed player but more of a wrecking ball who slams into the line with his whole body. His balance is questionable. Qualls is similar to many former college nose tackles like Andrew Billings who were highly productive college players but don't have the skill set to be valued in the NFL. He's a two-down, rotational player, and even at Washington, he lost starts to the more athletic Vita Vea.

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Billings, Cincinnati Bengals

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

