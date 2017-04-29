Justin Senior NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'5" 331 lbs 5.47s 34" 10 ¼"

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Mississippi State, Justin Senior will turn heads with his strong hands and his movement skills. He's a solid athlete for the tackle position, and at 6'5" and 331 pounds, he has a pro-ready frame. His 34-inch arms and 10 ¼-inch hands are a plus. Senior's ability in pass protection is highlighted by his strong punch and his quick hands. He's a boxer on the corner and will throw jabs with either hand to fight with a defender. He moves well enough laterally to mirror against most SEC pass-rushers. He's a projected NFL right tackle with great length and a strong, nasty punch that will give him a tool to build on as he develops.

NEGATIVES

Senior's balance, leverage and pad height are concerns. He'll get rigid in his pass sets but also likes to lunge at defenders. He's a nipples-over-toes blocker and can get his body control off whack. Senior needs work in his technique and his angles. He's not a refined player at this point—notably in pass protection. He's a blank canvas and a good athlete, but he's not Year 1 NFL-ready. Teams should see him only as a developmental prospect given the lack of blocking tools in his game right now.

PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Shell, New York Jets

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.