Senators Use Jean-Gabriel Pageau's 4 Goals to Beat Rangers 6-5 in Game 2

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Jean-Gabriel Pageau almost single-handedly carried the Ottawa Senators to a 2-0 series lead.

The center scored his fourth goal of the game in double overtime to earn a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers Saturday, completing an incredible comeback that began in the third period.

Ottawa trailed 5-3 with four minutes left in the third period, but Pageau deflected two separate goals into the net to tie the game. His game-tying goal with just over one minute remaining gave him a hat trick.

However, he clearly wasn't finished, as he came through with the game-winner less than three minutes into the second overtime:

ESPN Stats & Info provided a note on the incredible performance:

Marc Methot and Mark Stone provided the two other goals for Ottawa in the win.

Brady Skjei scored two goals for New York while Ryan McDonagh added two assists, although the penalty kill was the real story for the visitors in this one. The Rangers allowed zero goals in four chances and instead transformed the game with two short-handed goals:

Michael Grabner's one-timer finish opened the scoring in the first, while Derek Stepan's shot helped build a 3-1 lead.

Of course, this was just a small part of what became the highest-scoring battle of the 2017 playoffs.

After the two goalies put on a show in Game 1, each struggled to keep the puck out of the net in Game 2. Craig Anderson made 43 saves for the Senators but still allowed five goals. Henrik Lundqvist gave up six goals in 34 shots.

The teams broke the ice in the first period with a 1-1 tie, but the action really picked up in the second period with four goals in a span of five minutes.

CBC Ottawa described the flurry:

Although the Senators were able to cut the lead to 4-3 at the start of the third period, New York responded quickly with Skjei's second goal.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com credited the defenseman with strong play on both ends:

Still, this wasn't enough to keep Ottawa down. Pageau scored two goals in the final four minutes to tie the game at 5-5, sending the contest into overtime.

This goal was the difference-maker in a six-on-five scenario:

After plenty of chances for both sides in the first overtime, Pageau then put the game away with a score in the second.

It was not only the fifth overtime game for the Senators these playoffs, but all eight games now have been decided by one goal.

The series will now shift to New York, where the Rangers have actually been worse this season. Ottawa is also 3-0 on the road this postseason after taking care of the Boston Bruins in Round 1.

This could create some serious drama in Game 3, which is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden.