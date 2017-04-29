Caleb Brantley Drafted by Browns in 6th Round After Battery Charge Before Draft

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Despite being arrested after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious in an altercation earlier this month, former Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley was selected in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft Saturday by the Cleveland Browns.

Brantley, who left Florida with one year of eligibility remaining, was charged with misdemeanor battery April 23. He's accused of striking an unnamed woman with a closed fist, knocking her unconscious and jarring a tooth loose. The police report said Brantley's "use of force was clearly out of retaliation and not self-defense."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported NFL teams expected Brantley to go undrafted due to the incident. Browns personnel spoke to people at Florida close to the defensive tackle and apparently felt comfortable taking a risk in the sixth round.

Browns general manager Sashi Brown said the allegations are "concerning," and the team has not committed to keeping Brantley, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Because his case has not been adjudicated, it's possible Brantley will face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Brantley No. 67 overall on his final big board before the draft, so he represents a good value from a football perspective. However, his selection is the latest in a series of picks this year involving players who have faced charges related to striking women.

Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook, Jourdan Lewis and Dalvin Cook have all been charged with crimes related to striking women during or after their collegiate careers. Brantley marks the fifth player with such a case, though his is the most recent.