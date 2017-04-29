Caleb Brantley NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 5/8" 307 lbs 5.14s 32" 9 3/4" 7.66s

POSITIVES

Caleb Brantley started two seasons at Florida and flashed the athletic skills of a future starter. He has experience playing both nose tackle and 3-technique and is a disruptor with excellent offensive line penetration. He has the first-step quickness to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and shock linemen. He's able to stack up blockers and uses his length well. Brantley is a good tackler and won't have an issue bringing down NFL ball-carriers. Brantley makes good use of his hands and understands leverage. A good defensive line coach could turn Brantley into a player, but he will fit best as a rotational pass-rusher who will have to develop into a starter.

NEGATIVES

In July 2015, Brantley was cited for a dine-and-dash at a bowling alley. He did not test well athletically at the combine, which matches up with some stiffness that showed on film when he was asked to roll his hips to get through a block or a gap. Brantley was not highly productive in college (5.5 sacks) and was a rotational player for the most part. A lack of a consistent motor is an issue.

PRO COMPARISON: Bennie Logan, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 6.50/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 2-3)