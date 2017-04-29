D.J. Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0 5/8" 319 lbs 5.04s 32 1/2" 10 1/4" 7.73s

POSITIVES

A transfer from East Mississippi Community College, D.J. Jones started for one year at Ole Miss, playing nose tackle. Jones has the mass to sit down and close off traffic to the second level. He's a tough, high-motor player with the lower-body power to be an effective anchor. Jones is still learning to play football at a high level but was impressive against Southeastern Conference offenses despite having little experience against top-tier competition. He has upside and could become a solid rotational defensive lineman in his rookie season.

NEGATIVES

A lack of lateral quickness and burst are a major concern for projecting Jones forward to the NFL. He doesn't have the first step to beat a blocker to the gap and is too easily controlled with an angle block or chip. His conditioning looks to be poor and his body a little soft. Jones doesn't use his length well and was not productive as a pass-rusher (six sacks at Ole Miss). He has an ideal build for a nose tackle, but his lack of length may limit his ability to anchor over the center.

PRO COMPARISON: Will Sutton, Chicago Bears

FINAL GRADE: 5.90/9.00 (Rotational Player—Round 4)

