Al-Quadin Muhammad NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3 ½" 253 lbs 4.70s 33 ¼ " 9 ⅜ " 7.25s

POSITIVES

Al-Quadin Muhammad is a natural athlete with the tools to line up as a 4-3 end or 3-4 outside linebacker who could see the field early as a situational pass-rusher. He has an NFL body and looks the part on the hoof with great length and a solid build. He’s quick-hipped and has the feet to make some plays in coverage if developed as a linebacker. Muhammad has flashed a skill set to find the ball and be a playmaker in space. He had five sacks in seven starts in 2015 and was starting to figure out the position and how to use his tools. He’s a high-upside player with considerable risk off the field. A team gambling on Muhammad late in the draft could strike gold.

NEGATIVES

Off-field concerns must be addressed with Muhammad. In 2014, he was arrested after the spring game for a fight with a roommate and was suspended for the year. Muhammad was also suspended for the first game of the 2015 season for a violation of team rules. Muhammad was kicked off the team before the 2016 season for receiving impermissible benefits (discounted luxury rental cars). He sat out the entire ‘16 season. It’s an automatic concern that Muhammad was suspended for as many games as he played in, sitting out two full seasons and playing two. On the field, he’s limited in terms of awareness, experience and football IQ as a seven-game starter. Muhammad is basically starting from ground zero and must be developed while a team puts a plan in place to help him mature off the field.



PRO COMPARISON: Jeremiah Attaochu, Los Angeles Chargers

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)