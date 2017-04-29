Jordan Evans NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'2 7/8" 232 lbs 4.60s 31" 7.09s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Jordan Evans has the frame of an NFL linebacker. He lined up in the middle of the field and was often put on an island to make plays in space, especially in sub-packages. Oklahoma used Evans on blitzes, and he was able to notch 2.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 2016. He can step up into the hole to take on blockers, and he understands how to maintain leverage. Evans has the body to play any of the three 4-3 linebacker spots.

NEGATIVES

Soft, soft, soft. Evans is inconsistent with effort and has poor body language. He will struggle to come off blockers and make plays in the run game, as he gets too caught up in knocking the blocker back and not finding the ball. Missed tackles were also an issue for Evans, as backs were able to run through his arms. He can be slow to react, and he likes to wait flat-footed for the play to develop. Evans gives more bang taking on blockers than he does as a hitter. He's a non-factor in coverage due to stiffness. Coaches who spoke with B/R were not high on Evans' love of the game or his commitment to improving.



PRO COMPARISON: Kentrell Brothers, Minnesota Vikings

FINAL GRADE: 5.25/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

