Xavier Woods NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 5'11" 197 lbs 4.54s 6.72s 4.13s

POSITIVES

A four-year starter who is still super young (22 in July), Xavier Woods is a fun, smart, high-upside player at free safety. He wasn't on my radar until the East-West Shrine Game in January, but there, his instincts and his awareness were off-the-charts good in an all-star setting. Woods has excellent ball skills and posted 14 interceptions in the last three seasons. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he's explosive and dangerous as a return man.

As a three-down player, Woods can line up near the line of scrimmage or as a deep safety. Louisiana Tech loved to use him as a blitzer, and he was successful in that role (three sacks in '16). Woods' instincts and his football IQ are well-developed, and his lower-level of competition shouldn't be downplayed. He's wired right and will be an asset in any locker room. Woods plays faster than he tested at the combine and should be judged on his film, which shows good movements.

NEGATIVES

Woods is a little short and has very short arms (30 ⅜"). That lack of size and length can be an issue when in man coverage. A player can make up that ground with a great vertical jump, but Woods topped out at 33 ½ inches in that department.

Smart quarterbacks are going right over the top of Woods. The ability to break down in space and thud ball-carriers doesn't always show up, as Woods can be a little stiff-hipped. He needs to learn to unlock his hips and explode both as a tackler and in his change of direction. A lack of size, length and hip agility will make him a middle-rounder, but he has the potential to be a starter.



PRO COMPARISON: Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 3)

