Tanzel Smart NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0 5/8" 296 lbs 5.24s 32 7/8" 9 5/8" 7.53s

POSITIVES

Tanzel Smart started at Tulane for three seasons, logging 36 straight starts and showing awesome durability. Smart can shoot gaps and is a first-step monster who can beat blockers to the hole. He's a tough player who holds his ground on the field and is a high-caliber leader off it. He's an assignment football player who is rarely out of position and doesn't make mistakes. At the Senior Bowl, he played well as an anchor against top NFL-caliber talent. He might not have as much potential as other tackles, but Smart is a solid rotational lineman prospect.

NEGATIVES

Smart is a short, stout player with average length and hands. He lacks experience against top-tier competition and was never a highly productive player in pass-rushing situations. He notched only 9.5 sacks in college and lacks lateral quickness and the closing speed to go after the quarterback when he gets through the gap. His foot speed can be heavy and slow. Without great size or speed, Smart has a limited ceiling.

PRO COMPARISON: Stephen Paea, Dallas Cowboys

FINAL GRADE: 5.90/9.00 (Rotational Player—Round 4)

