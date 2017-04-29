Elijah McGuire NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'9 3/4" 214 lbs 4.53s N/A N/A 7.26s

POSITIVES

Elijah McGuire was a highly productive player in college, rushing for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and 42 touchdowns over his career. He is at his best creating matchup issues in the passing game. He has a developed route tree, and he can break linebackers down in space and run routes down the field. He has soft hands, catching the ball away from his body, with a good catch radius and the ability to catch through contact. He is a solid blocker in pass protection, taking on defenders and delivering good cut blocks. With his lateral quickness, he is a dangerous runner in the open field, and while he lacks superior leg drive, he runs with great effort as he fights for every yard.

NEGATIVES

McGuire can be a valuable weapon out of the backfield, but he will struggle to be successful in any other role in the NFL. He has questionable vision, limited power and needs to improve his balance. He tested as a poor athlete, posting a disappointing three-cone time of 7.26 seconds. He runs with good acceleration, reaching his top-end speed, but he lacks a second gear to be a consistent big-play threat in the NFL. His longest runs come outside the tackles or through gaping holes, as his understanding of defensive leverage is questionable. His calling card is his route running and receiving ability, but he doesn’t profile as anything more than a third-down back in the NFL.

PRO COMPARISON: Shane Vereen, New York Giants

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

