Ukeme Eligwe NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'1 5/8" 234 lbs 4.58s N/A 7.16s

POSITIVES

After originally signing at Florida State, Ukeme Eligwe played with the Seminoles for two seasons. He played just one season at Georgia Southern, but he showed the tools and production to merit an All-Sun Belt honorable mention. He's a big, physical player with the burst and closing speed to get into the backfield. Eligwe has the natural instincts and athleticism to chase ball-carriers and get into position to make plays. In the passing game, he has the size and speed to be a threat in man coverage against even athletic tight ends or some slot receivers. Eligwe plays the ball in the air well and has a playmaker mentality. He needs work, but he's been a promising special teams player in the past and could carve out a role in the pros.

NEGATIVES

Just one season of starting experience is a problem. Teams will have to check Eligwe's background, as he was dismissed from Florida State. Limited experience and off-field questions make him a late-rounder or priority free agent. Eligwe will need a patient coach to develop his tools and help slow the game down for him. He too frequently appears frozen by indecision. He'll have to speed up his feet when staying square to the line of scrimmage to better play the outside run in the NFL.



PRO COMPARISON: Carl Bradford, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.10/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)