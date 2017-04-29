Nathan Gerry NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'2" 218 lbs 4.58s 7.14s 4.37s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter with a linebacker mindset in a strong safety's body, Nathan Gerry has top-notch pre-snap IQ and incredible effort post snap, giving every ounce of energy to get to the ball. He often knows where the running back will be and how to get there.

He's displayed soft hands, reeling in 13 interceptions on just 99 targets over last three seasons. Gerry's aggressive nature allows him to come underneath and over the top of short-to-intermediate routes while rarely allowing much yardage after the catch. He has zero fear of coming up to the line of scrimmage against much bigger blockers to blow up plays.

NEGATIVES

Gerry is a limited athlete who lives on recognition and anticipation over speed and quickness. He's strictly a zone defender who will struggle to stay with quick running backs and slot receivers in man coverage and can struggle to bring down skill players in open space one-on-one. Gerry needs to make a living playing in the box as situational money 'backer with special teams ability. He plays flatfooted too often and tries to rely on catch-up speed to make up for it. Gerry was suspended twice in 2016 for violating team rules.



PRO COMPARISON: Miles Killebrew, Detroit Lions

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

