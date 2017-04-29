Dylan Donahue NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 ⅝ " 248 lbs 4.75s 30 ¼ " 9" 7.02s

POSITIVES

The son of former NFL player Mitch Donahue, Dylan transferred to West Georgia from Palomar College as a JUCO player and immediately became a starter at defensive end. He has the build of an NFL outside linebacker with a great motor and awesome production at West Georgia. Donahue posted 37.5 TFLs and 25.5 sacks in two seasons coming off the left side of the defense. With impressive quickness off the snap, Donahue is able to compete with athletic offensive tackles. He’s a natural in space and uses his quickness and balance to keep blockers guessing while bending with enough juice to accelerate out of his turn. He has enough upper-body power to press blockers off his frame if they get inside his arms. Donahue is a developmental guy, and he has enough tools to work with early on. He’s the type of worker who will excel on special teams while learning the game.

NEGATIVES

Donahue will be 25 years old in August and is an overaged prospect. He lacks ideal arm length and hand size and can get pushed around when he doesn’t beat a blocker with his quickness. Donahue’s lower-body explosiveness is questionable considering he’s never faced NFL-level blockers. He has to win with toughness at the point of attack. Donahue’s lack of growth potential in his frame and his small arms/hands make him a projection as a 3-4 outside linebacker and a poor fit in a 4-3 scheme.



PRO COMPARISON: Kasim Edebali, Denver Broncos

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.