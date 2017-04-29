Isaiah McKenzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'7 1/4" 173 lbs 4.42s 28 7/8" 8 7/8" 6.64s

POSITIVES

Isaiah McKenzie should have a role on a roster from day one as a returner. He scored six total touchdowns on special teams in three years at Georgia, including five punt return touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards per punt return over that span and proved to be a dangerous player in space. In 2016, he went from a special teams player to Georgia's leading receiver, catching 44 balls for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. McKenzie wins with his speed and quickness. He ran a 4.42 40 and a 6.64-second three-cone drill, which were in the 83rd and 92nd percentile, respectively. Georgia used McKenzie as a gadget offensive weapon both in the slot and out of the backfield. The Bulldogs got him in space and allowed him to use his speed and quickness to win matchups, and once he got in the open field, he showed his return ability by breaking big runs. He has excellent vision there and understands defensive leverage.

NEGATIVES

McKenzie has an incredibly small frame at 5'7 ¼" and 173 pounds. He will be limited to the slot and gadget plays in the NFL. Georgia did a good job of getting McKenzie into matchups he could easily win—both on the move and in space. For him to be a successful offensive weapon, the team that drafts him will need to do the same. He isn't a polished route-runner, and he will struggle with contact both at the line of scrimmage and during his routes. He also isn't as sure-handed as you would like a slot receiver to be. He dropped seven passes on the season, consistently letting the ball into his body and double-catching the football. He will need to work hard in this area and may never be more than a gadget player and return specialist.

PRO COMPARISON: De'Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)