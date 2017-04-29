Rodney Adams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'1 1/4" 189 lbs 4.44s 32" 9" 6.98s

POSITIVES

Rodney Adams profiles as a big slot receiver who is explosive in the open field. At 6'1 ¼" Adams ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the combine and had an impressive broad jump of 125 inches. That translates to his tape as South Florida got him involved in multiple ways. The team used him on screens and jet sweeps to get him in the open field, and it sent him downfield versus nickels and linebackers where he had an advantage with either with his size or speed. Adams had 67 catches for 822 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 23 carries for 236 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. His junior year, he averaged 18.5 yards per reception, which is no surprise with his big-play ability. Adams is an impressive open-field runner, combining speed, vision and elusiveness to turn small plays into big ones. Adams has strong hands, only dropping three passes on the season and showing great strength holding onto the ball through contact. As a blocker, he lacks the functional strength to be a high-end blocker, but his fight and effort will allow him to hold his own.

NEGATIVES

Adams has the size to be an outside deep threat, but he can't handle press coverage, and contact at the top of his route throws him off. On comebacks, he pushes off at the stem of his route far too often to try to create separation. His route tree is limited, as he mostly runs screens, posts and go routes. He will need to improve in this area if he is ever going to be more than a No. 4 option. While Adams had an impressive broad jump, his vertical was disappointing. Adams tested in the 3rd percentile with his 29.5-inch vertical jump. This is a flaw that can be seen on tape as he lacks a good catch radius, and he struggles to go up and get high passes. Adams needs to improve in a lot of areas, but his speed and ability in the open field give him a chance to contribute in the NFL.

PRO COMPARISON: Aldrick Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.69/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)