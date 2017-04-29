Treston Decoud NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2" 206 lbs 4.62s 33" 9 ¼" 7.20s

POSITIVES

Treston Decoud began his college career at Chardon State (2012, 2013) before landing at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He then transferred to Oregon State and was a two-year starter. He has excellent height, weight and length for the position and may even be asked to transition to safety.

Decoud is an active tackler with the skills to come downhill or off the edge and stick ball-carriers. In press coverage, he's been successful using his size and his power to stick receivers to the line. After watching him return an interception, it would be interesting to see Decoud as a punt returner. He's a high-character player with solid self-motivation skills.

NEGATIVES

Decoud will be a 24-year old rookie, making him right at the cutoff for a red flag. He has just two interceptions at Oregon State, and so far, he hasn't shown the burst and closing speed to impact the ball. He's not a natural pass-catcher and struggles to track the ball in the air. Decoud's lack of long speed will be an issue for teams. He has a history of concussions, with one bad hit leaving him on the field knocked out for several minutes. A lack of burst—laterally and vertically—is the major concern. He doesn't jump off the tape as a twitchy, athletic cornerback.



PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Lucas, Miami Dolphins

FINAL GRADE: 5.20/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)

