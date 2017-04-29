Avery Moss NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3 ⅜ " 264 lbs 4.79s 34 ½ " 10 ⅜ " 7.25s

POSITIVES

Just a one-year starter at Youngstown State after transferring from Nebraska, Avery Moss saw the field for the Cornhuskers as a true freshman and played in a rotation with Randy Gregory as a sophomore. Moss has the size of an NFL defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker. He’s a worker with great pursuit skills and the motor to make plays on a second attempt. Moss can be a hitter when arriving at the ball and isn’t afraid of contact. He’ll stick his nose in the backfield on rushing downs and can will his way past blockers. Moss’ first-step quickness flashed at the FCS level. His arm length and size are worth developing given his motor and work ethic.

NEGATIVES

In 2012, Moss was convicted of public indecency for exposing himself to another student. Moss was suspended and eventually banned from campus, which would lead to his transfer to Youngstown after sitting out the 2014 season. Projecting him to the NFL, Moss has to get stronger. He’s simply not playing with the upper- or lower-body power needed to beat pro talent. Moss does not yet know how to use his length or hands to disengage from or lock out blockers. He’s a raw player in need of development.



PRO COMPARISON: Chris Smith, Cincinnati Bengals

FINAL GRADE: 5.60/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)