Shelton Gibson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'11 1/8" 191lbs 4.42s 32" 8 7/8" 6.83s

POSITIVES

Shelton Gibson does one thing as well as any receiver in this class, and that is go get the ball deep. He shows elite quickness and top-end speed to get behind the defense, and he tracks the ball incredibly well over his shoulder. Gibson has a second gear that allows him to breeze past defenders. He ran just a 4.5-second 40-yard dash but improved his time to 4.39 at his pro day, which his tape would suggest he runs. He also ran the 60-yard shuttle in 10.71 seconds, placing him in the 99th percentile. Gibson has a limited route tree but is frequently able to get open on comebacks due to teams having to play off coverage to compensate for his speed. He shows good vision and elusiveness, and he can make big plays with the ball in his hands. He also has experience returning kicks and can bring an added dimension to special teams.

NEGATIVES

While Gibson is very good at what he does, he is limited to his role as a deep-threat receiver. He had a limited route tree at West Virginia, and despite his small frame, he doesn't project to be able to move inside to the slot. Gibson can struggle with press coverage and contact during his route, and he will have to adjust to far superior cornerback play in the NFL. He also lacks the functional strength to block, though he gives good effort in this area. Gibson can take the top off a defense but doesn't have the versatility to be an every-down receiver.

PRO COMPARISON: John Brown, Arizona Cardinals

FINAL GRADE: 5.75/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)