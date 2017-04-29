Isaac Asiata NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'3" 323 lbs 5.34s 32" 10 ⅛ "

POSITIVES

A four-year starter at Utah, Isaac Asiata first made it onto the field as a freshman tackle before moving to guard as a sophomore. A short, stout, compact athlete with an exceptional motor, Asiata has the movement skills to plug right into a zone-blocking scheme. Asiata has a mean streak and isn't afraid to fire off the line. He has very good first-step burst and plays with a naturally low center of gravity that helps his leverage. Asiata can get outside the box and make plays in the screen game look easy. If availability is a trait, Asiata scores highly as a career 43-game starter.

NEGATIVES

At 6'3" with 32-inch arms, Asiata is a little small for the ideal NFL guard. He'll struggle to reach defenders at tackle and is definitely a projection inside at guard. The mean streak that got praised above can also be a weakness, as Asiata will play wild and out of control. His poise can be shaken, and he'll start ducking his head and firing off without good leverage and pad height. Penalties were an issue for Asiata. After serving a two-year LDS mission, he'll be a 24-year-old rookie. Asiata may be viewed as a zone-only blocker by teams.

PRO COMPARISON: Shaq Mason, New England Patriots

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Starter—Round 3)