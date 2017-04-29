Matt Milano NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'0 ½" 223 lbs 4.67s 32" N/A

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Boston College, Matt Milano seemingly never left the field while racking up 28.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 118 tackles over the last two seasons. Milano is a small, chiseled linebacker with excellent instincts and range. He's quick to diagnose plays, and he runs with reckless abandon. Milano doesn't let his limited size get in the way of taking on blockers, and he does a solid job setting the edge. An experienced and accomplished blitzer, Milano has the timing, quick feet and tight hips to make the turn and get into the backfield coming off the edge. He's fast enough to run with backs and tight ends in coverage. Milano could be a strong NFL special teams player.

NEGATIVES

Milano is small with limited speed, making him a liability against NFL blockers and when matched up in coverage against tight ends. He's a fit only for the 4-3 scheme, and he'll have to play in a "Sam" role. With a narrow frame, it's possible Milano is maxed out physically and wouldn't be able to add the bulk to better handle blockers and make plays in traffic. A lack of twitch in his game makes Milano a gamble outside of the later rounds of the draft.



PRO COMPARISON: D.J. Alexander, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)

