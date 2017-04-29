Anthony Walker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'0 5/8" 238 lbs 4.65s 30 3/8" 7.23s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Anthony Walker was nicknamed 'The Franchise' by his own university, and he lived up to the hype. He's a playmaker who lives for disruption against both the pass and run game. Walker rarely comes off the field, and he has undeniable passion and will. He welcomes contact and will come across the field to get in on the action, looking to help teammates on plays most would give up on. Walker sets up lunging blockers with patience and timely routes to get past them. He sees plays before they happen and doesn't allow running backs to freely leave the backfield into routes. Walker has great awareness and steps in to cut off middle-of-the-field routes without having to look at the receiver or tight end.

NEGATIVES

Walker has short arms and a limited frame to carry middle linebacker mass. His aggression leads to him hitting wrong gaps and biting on play fakes. Walker's feet can get stuck in quicksand and lost in traffic. He relies on instincts and field vision in coverage and will lose on athleticism at times at next level. Walker needs to consistently drive tackles with his lower body at the next level.



FINAL GRADE: 6.30/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 3)