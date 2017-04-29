Roderick Johnson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'7" 298 lbs 4.90s 36" 10 ¾"

POSITIVES

A two-and-a-half year starter at left tackle for Florida State, Roderick Johnson has ideal height, length and massive hands. On the hoof, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more impressive player. Johnson blocks like a boxer with quick, well-timed punches to keep defenders off his frame. When forced to recover, he has the length and quickness to slide his feet and get back centered on a defender. Johnson's blocking instincts are well-developed. Given his lack of power, a move to right tackle isn't an option early in his career. Johnson could play there in a pinch, but his best projection is as a left tackle.

NEGATIVES

Johnson is a junior entry into the class, and his run-blocking skills are poorly developed. Part of that issue is his height and his poor pad level when asked to get low and blow a defender off the line. He's a classic waist-bender with average knee bend. Defenders can get under his pads and drive him back off the ball both in running and passing situations. His balance wavers at times, and Johnson can panic when pressured with outside speed. A good countermove will beat him every time because he'll overcommit to the outside to cut off defenders at the pass.



PRO COMPARISON: Bobby Massie, Chicago Bears

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.