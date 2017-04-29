Jermaine Eluemunor NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Combine Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'4" 332 lbs 5.22s 33 ¼" 9 ½"

POSITIVES

Jermaine Eluemunor's biggest asset is his strength. Just a one-year starter at Texas A&M, the power he shows playing both right guard and right tackle will open your eyes. His punch, his base and his pure field strength are top-tier. Backing this up, Eluemunor rocked out 34 reps of 225 pounds at the combine.

His field strength is equally impressive, and Eluemunor will be able to move NFL defenders at the point of attack. His footwork is good enough to make a projection to NFL-level. He can slide and mirror and does a good job of getting turned on pulls and traps when playing guard. One of his biggest strengths may also be his relative newness to playing. Eluemunor started one year of SEC football and has room to develop.

NEGATIVES

With just one year of experience, Eluemunor needs time to grow and learn as a blocker. He's a more natural fit at right tackle but could easily play guard in the pros. Hand and arm size were an issue when Eluemunor was measured. He has just 33 ¼-inch arms and 9 ½-inch hands—both are technically over the threshold but aren't great for a 6'4", 332-pound player. Eluemunor appears heavy-footed and stiff-hipped at times in pass protection. That inability to play loose in space could mean a move inside to guard full time once in the pros. At tackle, his poise suffered. He seemed to panic and lose his technique too often when pressured with outside speed. His comfort level appears to be at guard right now, but he's still green enough to potentially develop at right tackle.





PRO COMPARISON: Vadal Alexander, Oakland Raiders

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)