Nate Hairston NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'11 ⅞ " 196 lbs 4.52s 31" 9 ½ " 6.85s

POSITIVES

Nate Hairston was a one-year starter at Temple after moving from wide receiver to cornerback before the 2015 season. As a senior in 2016, he started 14 games and showed improved awareness and instincts. A quick, big, pro-style corner, he can succeed in zone and man coverages. With his aggressive, physical style in the running game, Hairston could slide in as a slot cornerback or potentially even a safety. He's still a work in progress after moving from offense to defense, but he looked very good in the predraft process, especially at the Shrine Game, where his technique stood out.

NEGATIVES

Hairston doesn't have ideal speed or length, especially for his body type. He's quicker than fast and will struggle to transition against speedy receivers. You can tell he's still learning to go backward as a cornerback instead of forward as a receiver. Hairston had just two interceptions in college, and his lack of ball skills when attacking as a defensive back remains an issue. Because of his rawness at corner, Hairston has to learn to play with a lower backpedal and not rely so much on his hands in coverage.



PRO COMPARISON: Juston Burris, New York Jets

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)