Will Holden NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'7 ½" 311 lbs 5.45s 33 ¼" 10 ⅛ "

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Vanderbilt—one at right tackle, two at left—Will Holden impressed with his chance at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. He is a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and NFL teams will love the wiring and IQ they're drafting in him.

With a 37-game starting streak, Holden is not a risk for injury. He is the son of a Navy man, and his work ethic and drive show on the field. He's a competitor who finishes blocks in the running game and will dump defenders with a mean streak. Holden shows power, patience and good angles in attacking defenders. In pass protection he's able to match strength and shows very good upper-body power to lock on to pass-rushers and shut them down. A patient, poised blocker, Holden is more pro-ready than many of the better athletes at the position.

NEGATIVES

Holden will be a 24-year-old rookie, the age at which most teams assign a red flag. With 33 ¼-inch arms, he's a little short for the tackle position and may see a move inside to guard. A lack of quickness to space could also hint at a future move inside. Holden isn't great on the corner when protecting the left side. His lack of quickness and burst mean he has to win with length, and in the NFL, his arms just aren't long enough to battle that way. A move to right tackle, where he played as a sophomore, could help.





PRO COMPARISON: Sebastian Vollmer, Free Agent

FINAL GRADE: 5.90/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

