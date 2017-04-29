Kyle Larson Steals Late Win at NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond 2017

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In a race dominated by Justin Allgaier, Kyle Larson took advantage of a late caution to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway in overtime Saturday.

It marked the second Xfinity Series win victory of the year for Larson, while Allgaier had to settle for second despite leading 157 of 254 laps.

Here is a rundown of the remainder of Saturday's top 10 finishers, courtesy of NASCAR.com:

ToyotaCare 250 Results Finish Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 42 2 Justin Allgaier 7 3 Daniel Hemric 21 4 Austin Dillon 2 5 Ryan Blaney 22 6 Darrell Wallace Jr. 6 7 Elliott Sadler 1 8 Michael Annett 5 9 Casey Mears 98 10 Spencer Gallagher 23 NASCAR.com

The race ended in controversial fashion. The caution flag came out on the final overtime lap, which resulted in Larson winning despite Allgaier closing the gap quickly, as seen in this video provided by FS1:

Veteran Elliott Sadler entered the race with a sizable lead in the points standings, and by virtue of his seventh-place finish, he maintained his position, while Allgaier moved into second:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings After Richmond Position Driver Points Behind Leader Wins 1 Elliott Sadler 295 Leader 0 2 Justin Allgier 254 -41 1 3 William Byron 251 -44 0 4 Daniel Hemric 228 -67 0 5 Darrell Wallace Jr. 211 -84 0 6 Ryan Reed 198 -97 1 7 Blake Koch 190 -105 0 8 Michael Annett 186 -109 0 9 Matt Tifft 183 -112 0 10 Brennan Poole 180 -115 0 11 Dakoda Armstrong 160 -135 0 12 Cole Custer 154 -141 0 NASCAR.com

After pole-sitter Daniel Hemric led the first 26 laps of the ToyotaCare 250, Allgaier and Austin Dillon took firm control of the race.

Allgaier was the first one to displace Hemric atop the leaderboard, but Dillon made a strong pass with 32 laps to go in the first stage, as seen in this video courtesy of Fox Sports NASCAR:

That marked the first of multiple lead changes between Allgaier and Dillon, and Dillon won the first stage of the event.

Shortly after the start of the second stage, Allgaier managed to get back to the front:

Allgaier went on to lead for 69 laps and won the second stage, but the subsequent caution in between stages shook things up once again.

Dillon won the race off pit road, but his time in front lasted for just seven laps before Allgaier enjoyed another string of dominance.

He appeared to be cruising toward his second win of the year; however, B.J. McLeod brought out a caution with less than 10 laps remaining, per NASCAR Xfinity:

Ty Dillon became just the fourth different driver to hold the lead after a strong pit stop, with another yellow flag waved with five laps left due to a multi-car pileup:

A red flag halted the field, and Dillon's hopes of winning the race were dashed shortly thereafter.

NASCAR determined that Dillon was guilty of a violation on the restart, which dropped him back in the field and forced him to settle for 16th place.

According to Lee Spencer of Motorsport.com, Dillon was fired up over the decision:

The penalty worked to Larson's advantage and allowed him to lead the field on the final restart of the day.

Although Allgaier appeared to have the better car and may have made the pass for the win if he had more time, a three-car wreck happened near the end of the race, helping Larson take the checkered flag.

A win would have been huge for Allgaier since it would have put him atop the playoff standings with two victories, but it was an encouraging outing for one of the top championship contenders.

As for Larson, his dream season continued with this third win of the year across NASCAR's top two series.

Larson is enjoying a dominant campaign in the Cup Series with one win and four second-place finishes, and his performance Saturday could go a long way toward helping him thrive in the big race Sunday.