Brian Hill NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0 5/8" 219 lbs 4.54s N/A N/A 7.03s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Wyoming, Brian Hill is a physical, punishing runner with a finisher's mentality. In two full years as the No. 1 back, Hill totaled over 1,600 yards both seasons (1,631 in 2015, 1,860 in 2016) and saw the end zone 22 times in the last season alone. Hill has great downhill speed and picks up momentum and he rolls down the field. He has the power in his frame to run through tacklers and can be an intimidating force on the runway. Hill runs with good balance and a forward pad lean that will help him pick up yards after contact.

NEGATIVES

Hill was suspended for the first quarter of his last game for breaking team curfew. In the passing game, he wasn’t called on as often in 2016 with a stronger-armed quarterback (Josh Allen) under center. Hill can be slow to attack a rushing lane and wants to let the play develop before he makes his move. In the NFL, the rushing holes will close faster and be smaller, so he has to become more urgent and aggressive as a decision-maker.

PRO COMPARISON: T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 3)