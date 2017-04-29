Jeremy Sprinkle NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'5" 252 lbs 4.61s 7.10s 4.53s

POSITIVES

A four-year producer at Arkansas, Jeremy Sprinkle looks the part on the hoof. At 6'5" and 252 pounds, he has great arm length (34 ½”) and hand size (10 ¾”). In the Arkansas offense, Sprinkle came alive in his senior season as a three-down player. You immediately fall in love with his effort and drive. He's an in-line tight end willing to sacrifice himself as a blocker in the run game. He sells out completely for the ball in the air, too. His buildup speed lets him run away from coverage in the SEC, and he shows enough foot quickness and balance to be a threat on cuts. After the catch, Sprinkle has a mean streak. There's some old-school Jeremy Shockey to his game.

NEGATIVES

Sprinkle was cited for unlawful concealment after attempting to shoplift during the team's visit to a Belk store as part of a promotional visit before the Belk Bowl—a game he was given a $450 Belk gift card for participating in. He was subsequently suspended. On the field, Sprinkle doesn't show consistent hands. He has to improve his ability to look the ball in and make contested catches away from his frame. His stiffness and lack of great speed could limit his ability to get open in the NFL. An ankle injury suffered in 2016 limited him for much of the season.



PRO COMPARISON: Garrett Celek, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)