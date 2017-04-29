Jake Elliott NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

POSITIVES

A four-year starter at Memphis, Jake Elliott earned all-conference honors in each of those seasons and connected on over 80 percent of his kicks in three of those seasons. Elliott was 21-of-26 in 2016 and ran up his consecutive extra-point makes to 202. An NFL kicking coach we spoke to liked Elliott's best trait as his follow-through and the velocity on his kicks. He's shown quality accuracy on short kicks throughout his career and is automatic on extra points.

NEGATIVES

As a kickoff specialist, Elliott is average. Teams will question his sophomore season in which he connected on just 21 of 32 attempts. He has a very lean frame and will be asked to add strength—especially if kicking outdoors. Because he's not much of a long-ball kickoff artist and the NFL is trying to limit kick returns, Elliott could lose NFL value.

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

FINAL GRADE: 5.40/9.00 (Round 6)

