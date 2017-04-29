Jordan Leggett NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'5 1/2" 258 lbs 4.71s 7.26s 4.53s

POSITIVES

A prototypical tight end, Jordan Leggett (6'5", 258 lbs) has NFL size and produced well in an offense that asked him to be a blocker and a receiver. A natural receiver, Leggett routinely makes grabs in traffic and is able to pull the ball in away from his frame. He uses his length well and has massive (10 ⅜”) hands. When Leggett is dialed in, he can be a tremendous threat up the seam and in the red zone. He gets his head around quickly to locate the ball and uses his frame and length to maneuver to the ball. Leggett moved all around the Clemson offense and is ready to step into an NFL scheme thanks to his versatility.

NEGATIVES

Leggett's stiffness and lack of agility are noticeable on film. He doesn't have the loose hips to make sharp cuts and lacks the foot speed to tear away from coverage. His effort is low at times, especially as a blocker, and scouts have questioned his work ethic. He can take himself out of games at times, and his usually big, strong catch radius will disappear against marginal talent but show up again against teams like Alabama. The inconsistency from Leggett can be maddening. Overall, he has to show more toughness and more drive to compete in a loaded tight end class.



PRO COMPARISON: Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.