Damontae Kazee NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'10 ¼" 184 lbs 4.54s 30 ⅞ " 8 ⅝ " 7.11s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at San Diego State, Damontae Kazee was a certified playmaker over the last two seasons, collecting 15 interceptions. Kazee, who almost declared for last year’s draft, is a quick, instinctive cornerback with obvious skills flipping the field. He is naturally quick and plays faster than he was timed.

He has a knack for making plays and has great timing to close on the ball. His toughness shouldn't be questioned, no matter his size. Kazee will fight with receivers at the line or through the route. In zone coverage, he is a natural fit and may be able to play on the outside of an NFL defense. If not, he's a top-notch contributor in the slot and in special teams.

NEGATIVES

A lack of size will be the first issue NFL teams bring up. Kazee has a small frame and very short arms with small hands. His long speed is just average, especially for a small cornerback, and may limit him to a slot or nickel role. At the press, Kazee will struggle to handle big receivers at the line of scrimmage. He will be 24 when his rookie season begins, and a lack of size and speed will overshadow his ball skills and his instincts as a cover man.



PRO COMPARISON: Senquez Golson, Pittsburgh Steelers

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

